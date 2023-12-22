Weaver Consulting Group Sells 1,825 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February comprises approximately 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFEB opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $533.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

