Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,302 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global makes up 2.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Paramount Global worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.85. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

