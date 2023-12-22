Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Decreased by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Dover by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $152.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.82 and its 200-day moving average is $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

