Weaver Consulting Group Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 6.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $146.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.39. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

