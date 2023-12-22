Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 810,728 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,757 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,984,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 742,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $879.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $146.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Further Reading

