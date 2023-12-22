Auour Investments LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,076 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,375.6% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 230,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 214,861 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,734,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGLT opened at $61.63 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
