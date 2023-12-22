Auour Investments LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $40.55 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

