Auour Investments LLC Sells 7,035 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Auour Investments LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,370,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,202,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,601,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 2,755.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 877,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 846,343 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $9.48 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

