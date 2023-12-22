Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.94

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.94 and last traded at $88.54, with a volume of 25808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCS. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Century Communities Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,789,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

