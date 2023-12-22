Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.77

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 210240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 381,616 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 172,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 146,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,949 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

