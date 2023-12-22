Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $300.91

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $300.91 and last traded at $299.27, with a volume of 16632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

