Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $220.63

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $220.63 and last traded at $218.97, with a volume of 53159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KWR

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 202.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 245,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.