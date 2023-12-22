McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 18,624 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 130,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $701.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.