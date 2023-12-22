Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $150.33 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

