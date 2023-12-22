VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $173.26 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $175.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

