PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,751 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $104.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $97.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

