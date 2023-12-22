Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.40

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 27763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at $969,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,471,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,334,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,626,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,377,000 after buying an additional 374,144 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.