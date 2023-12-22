Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $333.45 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

