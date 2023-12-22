OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,357 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $73.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

