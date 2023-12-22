Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 59.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $801.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $824.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $768.76.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

