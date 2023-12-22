SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,997 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Customers Bancorp worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,939 shares of company stock worth $6,677,550. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

CUBI opened at $56.68 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

