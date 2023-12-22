Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 16,632 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $654.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

