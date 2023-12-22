iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $122.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $123.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

