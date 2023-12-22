MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.0 million-$930.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.6 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.160 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLKN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Report on MillerKnoll

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $68,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.