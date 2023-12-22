Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after acquiring an additional 207,532 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Toro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $150,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTC

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.