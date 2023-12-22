Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Worthington Industries stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 113.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WOR

About Worthington Industries

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.