MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.160 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MLKN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

See Also

