Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

