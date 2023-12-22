Chico Wealth RIA Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Chico Wealth RIA lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 5.6% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $1,630,000.

Shares of DFAU opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

