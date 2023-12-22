Key Bridge Compliance LLC Buys Shares of 8,725 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,725 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 260.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. UBS Group cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Read Our Latest Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.