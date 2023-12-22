Auour Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Auour Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

