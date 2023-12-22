Key Bridge Compliance LLC Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $206.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.52. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.28 and a 12-month high of $211.60.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,710. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

