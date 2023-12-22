Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.15.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.