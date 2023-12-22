Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

