Chico Wealth RIA Has $36.91 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Chico Wealth RIA boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 44.1% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $36,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.