11,820 Shares in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Purchased by Key Bridge Compliance LLC

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

