Key Bridge Compliance LLC Invests $395,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $464.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

