Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BALT opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.