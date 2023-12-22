Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.8% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KO opened at $57.97 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

