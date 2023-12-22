Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $540.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $515.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

