Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 33.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 161,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.