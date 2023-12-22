Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 189.69, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

