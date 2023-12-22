CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $9.68 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $344,564.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,280.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $344,564.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,280.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,552 shares of company stock worth $195,997,433. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $267.28 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day moving average is $217.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

