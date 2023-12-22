Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kellanova worth $16,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $3,864,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,942,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,566,000 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of K opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $73.06.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

