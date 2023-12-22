SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.78% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $23,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XHB stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.