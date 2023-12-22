Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 4.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VDE opened at $118.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.85.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

