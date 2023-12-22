CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,235,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 633,827 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 496,910 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,394 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

