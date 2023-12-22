SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 219.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $580.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.03. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $593.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

