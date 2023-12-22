Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after buying an additional 269,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after buying an additional 999,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,609,000 after buying an additional 119,323 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI opened at $78.11 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

