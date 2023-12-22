Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Stock Position Raised by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,577,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $47.15 on Friday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2194 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.